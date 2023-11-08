Tokyo Revengers is one of the animes that is having a highest viewing rate in the last month. And this is to blame for its shocking season 3 (for many a continuation of the second season), which perfectly summarizes the point of tragedy and improvement in which Takemichi’s story finds itself.

Each week we inform you of What will be the date and where can you see new chapters of the series?. Specifically, today we bring you some special information in relation to Chapter 7 of Season 3 of the series. A direct window into the world of anime so that you are as well informed as possible.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 7 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday November 14, 2023. Also, the Tenjiku Arc is in place. most critical after the culmination of the sixth chapter of the new season.

In Spain the episode will premiere at 5:00 p.m. as is customary, through the Disney+ platform thanks to Star+, which has the official reproduction rights for the adaptation of Ken Wakui’s work. Tell us what you think of the series so far and if it is meeting your expectations.

