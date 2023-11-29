Tokyo Revengers It is in its final stage. There are just a few chapters left for season 3 (which was added to the catalog along with Season 2 of the series), to conclude. There are many fans who are eager to see what the fight against Tenjiku will bring for Takemichi.

Tokyo Revengers It continues to stand out as one of the most viewed series in recent weeks. This is not something that catches us by surprise since Ken Wakui’s work has managed to conquer the interest and hearts of millions of fans around the world. Here we will give you all the details you need to know about Chapter 10 of Season 3 of the anime.

The release date of the next chapter of Tokyo Revengers es:

Tuesday, December 5, 2023. In Spain on Chapter 10 It will be available from 5:00 p.m. in the afternoon Disney Plus platform thanks to Star+. Here we leave you the schedule in some Latin American countries.

Mexico: 12:00h

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

As we have mentioned before, you will be able to see the next chapter of Tokyo Revengers from the Disney platform. The season is in its final stages and is about to reach its narrative “climax.” We hope that this information has helped you organize your agenda and have time to continue watching the story of Tokyo Revengers.