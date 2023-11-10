New robbery, well-known faces. The official video game of Money Heist has been shown recovering almost the entire Professor’s original gang, and if you are subscribed to Netflix you can play it completely free, without ads or publicity, from your mobile.

Called Money Heist: The Game, this is the first title from the Netflix Stories label dedicated to expanding the streaming video giant’s series and content through video games. Of course, in these stories there will be no complaints with the results and resolutions: we will have the last word about the events… And we will be responsible for the mistakes!

How to play Money Heist: The Game? It is an interactive heist that combines puzzles and decisions that determine the development of the story. We will team up with Rio, Tokyo, Denver, Nairobi, Berlin and we will have Teacher on the other side of the phone. Technically, there’s a clever plan behind the whole mess. Another thing is that in the end everything goes as planned.





The new heist of this peculiar group is set in Barcelona. More specifically, in the La Perla museum. We know that the Berlin scoundrel has had his eye on a Picasso painting in the middle of an auction, but is that the gang’s real goal?

We assume that in Money Heist: The Game There will be unexpected twists and moments when improvisation determines success or failure. The curious thing is that we will also meet new characters and have even shown members of the band who did not appear in the second season because they were “drastically unwell” after the robbery at the Casa de la Moneda, so it will be interesting to see how they turn out. places this story within the series.

Like the rest of the games produced and published by Netflix, Money Heist: The Game It will be exclusive for subscribers, so even though it will be published in the iOS AppStore and Android Google Play Store, we will have to have an active account to be able to play.





As far as the release date is concerned, Netflix has not given any clues but has concluded that it will be playable very soon. with the series Berlin on the horizon and not far from being released (December 29, 2023, if not brought forward) it is most likely that Money Heist: The Game Whether it’s a late gift from Santa Claus or an early gift from the Three Wise Men. With a little luck, the Professor and his henchmen will sneak into our phones a little sooner.

