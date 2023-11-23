The Indonesian developer and publisher Toge Productionsbest known for the Coffee Talk series, announced that it has acquired Mojikenthe studio based in the same Asian country that gave birth to theottimo A Space for the Unbound.

The news was given through a short message published on social media X. Here we read that the Mojiken team has grown and is ready to work on new projects. It also comes made it known That Mojiken will keep its name once the acquisition is completed.

Previous article

Diablo IV: via the free trial on Steam