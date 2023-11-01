Al Ghazali is reportedly in love with Laura Moane. The togetherness of Al Ghazali and Laura Moane which circulated on social media also attracted many comments from netizens.

As recently, a video circulated of Al Ghazali accompanied by Laura Moane while playing football. This moment of togetherness was widely discussed by netizens after it was shared by the Instagram account rumpi_gosip.

In the video circulating, Al is not embarrassed to ask Laura to kiss him in front of his friends. Al Ghazali and Laura even enjoyed hugging in public places and showing off other affectionate gestures.

Many netizens are annoyed by Al and Laura’s closeness. However, quite a few people sneer at the dating style of Ahmad Dhani and Maia Estianty’s eldest child.

Also Read: Geni Faruk Birthday, Netizens Question Gift from Thariq Halilintar: Just Give His Crush

A number of netizens think that Al Ghazali and Laura are too brave to make out in public even though they are still dating. However, some people are wondering whether they are secretly married.

“Is that his girlfriend? It’s not as awkward in a crowded place as it is in a quiet place,” commented a netizen. “What is the babang asking for behind the camera?” added another julid.

“How could it be in a public place…kids nowadays are different,” commented one netizen. “When immorality is called gemes, nauzubillahiminzalik,” cursed another netizen.

Other netizens also compared Al Ghazali’s dating style with his two brothers, El Rumi and Dul Jaelani, who are calmer and do not display affection.

“Among Maia’s children, I like seeing El’s style of dating when he was with Marsha. It’s not excessive. It’s a shame they’ve broken up,” commented another netizen. “Hopefully El and Dul are not like Al dating,” hoped other netizens. (Spy)

Also read: Nusron Wahid claims that Kiai Munif supports Gibran, PKB is furious: he is messing around with other parties internally