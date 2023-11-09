Victoria, overwhelmed by the situation after Malena’s accident and the tensions at Confecciones Quevedo, considers moving away to heal. Her friend Alicia has offered her a contract to work together at her own firm, but Victoria is torn between leaving the family pressure and confronting her family.

In a heartfelt chat, Claudia has vented to Lola about the stress at work and how much she misses Chimo, while Lola has shared her feelings for Román. Both have offered mutual support and strengthened their friendship.

Román has visited Lola to warn her not to see Malena again due to previous problems. Despite Lola’s sadness, Román has asked him to follow her advice or he will lose Malena forever.

Gala’s sudden concerns have worried Carlos, sure that there is something that the young woman is not telling him. After much insistence, Gala has confessed what she has been so worried about: “I think I’m pregnant.” How will Carlos react to the unexpected news?