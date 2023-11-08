Benigna is living one of the happiest moments of her life as she becomes a grandmother. After spending a few days with her son Quico and her grandson, she has returned to the neighborhood with joy. Despite her surprise at the baby’s modern name, Beni is full of pride and happiness: his name is Patrick!

Quintero has proven to be an exemplary friend by welcoming Silvia into his home and sharing special moments. Silvia, grateful for the generosity of her friends after losing her money, has prepared a Mexican meal for her as a token of gratitude.

The investigation into Ester’s case has been hampered by the disappearance of Trini, the key witness. In the midst of the confusion, Sofía has realized the importance of Isidro in her life and has expressed her love for him, which has filled the police officer with joy.

Victoria has discovered Lola in Malena’s room and they have had a heated argument in front of the young woman. This moment has been a shocking episode for Malena, who has suffered an anxiety attack when she saw Victoria and Lola arguing.