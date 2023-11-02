Despite warnings from his daughter Alicia, Crespo refuses to accept advice and blames her for his problems at the company. The numerous frauds that Julio has carried out with the money of his clients put him between a rock and a hard place.

Sixteen years ago, Chimo manipulated the brakes on Federico’s car. However, Román and Mario took the car and the result was devastating: Mario lost his life in that accident, and the weight of that tragedy has become an unbearable burden for Chimo.

Sofía has understood that what she feels for Isidro goes beyond a beautiful friendship and, at King’s, they have had a sincere talk. Letting herself be carried away by what she feels, Sofía launched herself and kissed him passionately.

The complicity between Curro and Malena is increasingly evident and they even resume the plan to go to Alicante. Curro, who is very comfortable with Malena, just wants to see her again. Will their approaches lead to something more?