Crespo has threatened Lola, fulfilling his promise to the Quevedos.

Terrified, Lola has shared the situation with her mother and, despite Manolita’s firmness, has refused to report it for fear of reprisals. Right now, the Gómez family is facing an extremely complicated situation.

Quintero is recovering in the hospital with the support of Silvia, who has decided to stay in Madrid and not go to Mexico.

With humor, Quintero has thanked everything he is doing for her and, after a few nice words, Silvia has left a doubt in the air: is she still in love with him?

The arrest of Felipe Soria for his participation in parties with minors has worried Crespo. Alicia, warning of possible repercussions for the company, questioned her father for associating with someone of that profile, to which Crespo responded surprised, assuring that he would not have done business if she had known.

At home, Malena and Román have had a sincere talk. Both have opened their hearts. Román has confessed his love for Lola, but has recognized the need to distance himself.

Malena, missing Lola, has offered support to her brother, oblivious to everything that happened. Will Román reveal the truth to Malena?