Suara.com – Today’s BRI Liga 1 schedule, Monday (27/11/2023), there are three exciting matches that will be presented in the 20th week. One of them is Bhayangkara FC vs Persija Jakarta.

Bhayangkara FC will challenge Persija Jakarta at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Monday (27/11/2023) evening. For Bhayangkara FC, this match is quite tough, but it must be won.

Currently, Bhayangkara FC is at the bottom of the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 standings. The team nicknamed The Guardians has only collected 14 points from 19 matches.

Bhayangkara FC player, Matias Mier celebrates with his teammates after breaking into Persib Bandung’s goal in the match week 13 of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Saturday (23/9/2023). (Doc. Bhayangkara FC)

A match that is no less exciting is the Arema FC vs Persik Kediri match. The East Java Derby will be held at the I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali, Monday (26/11/2023) afternoon WIB.

Arema FC will continue to pursue victory in order to fight to escape relegation from Liga 1 2023/2024, because it is still locked in 16th place with 18 points.

The team nicknamed the White Tigers is currently in 8th position with 26 points and if they win they will have the opportunity to enliven the competition towards the championship round, aka the top 4.

Meanwhile, the leader of the BRI Liga 1 standings, Borneo FC, will host Persis Solo at the Segiri Stadium, Samarinda on Monday (27/11/2023) at 19.00 WIB.

On the other hand, Persis Solo is struggling. The team nicknamed Laskar Sambernyawa is temporarily in 12th place in the standings with a collection of 24 points.

BRI League 1 Schedule Today, Monday (27/11/2023):

Arema FC vs Persik Kediri

Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar

Kick Off: 15.00 WIB (Live Indosiar)

Bhayangkara FC vs Persija Jakarta

Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi

Kick Off: 19.00 WIB (Live Indosiar)

Borneo FC vs Persis Solo

Segiri Stadium, Samarinda

Kick Off: 19.00 WIB