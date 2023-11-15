David Gandy will be in charge of adding glamor to this El Hormiguero program. The British model will visit Pablo Motos for the first time in an interview that promises to be exciting.

David was born in the United Kingdom with the dream of being a veterinarian. However, because he did not give him the grade to study that career, he entered the world of modeling where he has managed to become the visible face of countless campaigns and advertising spots around the world.

It is not the first time we have received a fashion icon. Esther Cañadas was talking to Pablo about how complicated his profession is and that even she never wanted to dedicate herself to it.

Tonight, we will have the pleasure of getting to know one of the most important models on the planet in more depth in what promises to be an unforgettable night. You can not lose this!