Any day is a good day to see Keanu Reeves deal out tow like a blackjack dealer deals cards.

Although Keanu Reeves never retired from acting, after the saga from The Matrix and starring Constantine something went unnoticed. Yes, she had some movie like The Legend of the Samurai: 47 Ronin that stood out something else, but it would be John Wick: Another Day to Kill that would return him to the top.

The action saga started in 2014 with a movie modest and a plot seen so many times in the cinema that no one expected it to become a global phenomenon. But Keanu Reeves y Chad Stahelskico-director of the film, had the good sense to put the absolute focus on the action scenes while creating an attractive and mysterious criminal universe.

It cannot be denied that it was a success, since John Wick: Blood Pact, the second installment of the saga, would arrive in 2017 to raise the stakes of what precisely made the first film great.

Far from allowing John to remain retired and mourn his wife and dog, an old friend comes to settle a promissory note that Wick gave him in the past. Unfortunately, it won’t take long for things to get out of hand and, well, you know how Keanu Reeves’ character resolves any kind of dispute.

Action-packed Tuesday with the John Wick sequel

Accompanying Keanu Reeves in the cast of John Wick: Blood Pact, we have Riccardo Scamarcio, Bridget Moynahan, Ruby Rose, Peter Stormare, Ian McShane, Common, Alex Ziwak, Margaret Daly, Heidi Moneymaker y Lance Reddick.

The film elevates the action scenes of the first part in every way, while offering more details of the intricate world of the High Table that would continue to be explored in later installments. In fact, Keanu Reeves’ actions in this sequel completely trigger what happens in John Wick 3: Parabellum and John Wick 4.

If you feel like ending Tuesday with a symphony of bullets, armored suits and the best performance up to that moment by the Villadolor choir, you have the opportunity to enjoy John Wick: Pact of Blood tonight on Paramount Network, starting at 10 p.m. —9 p.m. in the Canary Islands—.

But if you prefer to rediscover John Wick through streaming, you have Keanu Reeves’ film on both Netflix and Prime Video. Of course, he wears an armored suit, just in case.