If at this point you have not yet seen the prequel film to The Sopranos, today you will run out of excuses for not having done so.

HBO is responsible for some of the best series in history: blood brothersGame of Thrones, The Wire: Under Listen and, yes, The Sopranos. The series created by David Chase It is a must-have for every lover of the gangster genre.

Tony Sopranothe ruthless and damaged mafia leader played by the late James Gandolfiniconquered television in 1999 with this serie that broke all the molds and became a pop culture milestone.

Gandolfini, sadly, passed away in 2013, but that didn’t stop David Chase and Alan Taylor They will revisit the world of The Sopranos in 2021 with a prequel film that would explore Tony’s adolescence in New Jersey.

Criminal Saints was the result of that effort: a film focused on the Newark riots of the 1960s, when Anthony Soprano was an impressionable teenager who was dazzled by his uncle’s tricks. Dickie Moltisanti.

A prequel to delve deeper into The Sopranos

It would be another Gandolfini who played young Tony Soprano in the series, Michael, son of James Gandolfini. They accompany him in the distribution of Criminal Saints Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Ray Liotta, Michela De Rossi, Billy Magnussen and John Magaro.

Although the movie did not reach the standards set by the original series, Criminal Saints is a very interesting piece that explores with a more direct approach the story of Tony Soprano and how he became the crime lord of New Jersey.

If you haven’t had the chance to see this prequel to The Sopranos yet, today is your chance: La 1 broadcasts Santos criminales tonight at 10:05 p.m. —9:05 p.m. in the Canary Islands—.

And if this schedule doesn’t work for you because you’ve already started the Christmas dinner marathon or because you have to match socks, don’t worry, Criminal Saints is also available on HBO Max so you can watch it whenever you see fit.