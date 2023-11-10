If you have no nails left to bite while waiting for the end of Yellowstone, today you have one of the first films its creator wrote; with an Oscar nomination included.

Taylor Sheridan has linked her name to the Western with indelible ink thanks to Yellowstone and its derived series, as well as Lawmen: Bass Reeves and some neo-western like the one we are dealing with today: Comanchería.

In 2016, Yellowstone was still just a project in the mind of Taylor Sheridan, who had just made his Hollywood screenwriting debut with Sicario. However, he and the director David Mackenzie They managed to assemble a spectacular cast for their neo-western heist film.

Jeff Bridges y Chris Pine They spearheaded the cast as Marcus Hamilton, a veteran Texas Ranger, and Toby Howard, an ex-convict who embarks on a robbery odyssey to save the family farm. Ben Foster He plays Tanner Howard, Toby’s brother and partner in robbery.

Accompanying the trio in the cast of the film, we have Gil Birmingham, Katy Mixon, Dale Dickey, Kevin Rankin, Melanie Papalia, Lora Martinez y Amber Midthunder. Taylor Sheridan himself also has a role in the film.

All the western magic of Taylor Sheridan in less than two hours

Comanchería It caused a sensation in 2016 and made its screenwriter’s star rise tremendously. The film received four Oscar nominations, including one for Sheridan himself for writing the screenplay.

It wouldn’t be too long until Yellowstone ended up confirming that a new western prodigy had arisen, a vein that SkyShowtime (Paramount+) is taking advantage of enormously, although they are also making oil from their talent in other genres.

If you have not had the opportunity to enjoy Comanchería, today You can get compensation at La 1, starting at 10:05 p.m. —9:05 p.m. in the Canary Islands—.

In case you have Friday night plans and the schedule doesn’t suit you, you can always watch the movie that almost won the Oscar for the creator of Yellowstone on Prime Video.