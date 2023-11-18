Today on TDT you can do a complete marathon to understand the story of the character of Coriolanus Snow in the long-awaited prequel to The Hunger Games.

This Saturday, November 18, Neox brings us the movie marathon that we have to see before The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the latest installment of the saga that premiered in theaters this weekend.

From the evening until the early morning, Neox will allow us to catch up with all the feature films The Hunger Games. Starting at 3:20 p.m., the first movie that airs is The Hunger Games (2012) by Gary Ross.

Following the premiere order, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) is broadcast at 6:00 p.m. Francis Lawrencedirector who has been at the helm of the rest of the films in the saga since then, including the prequel.

At 8:30 p.m. the marathon continues with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Part 1 (2015), and at 10:50 p.m. we will see the end of the story of Katniss Everdeen with The Hunger Games: Sinsajo. Part 2, which ends its broadcast at 1:20 on Sunday.

Don’t worry if you’ve already caught this marathon started, because having a smart TV you can watch all these movies on demand for a while. If not, you also have the entire saga available streaming through HBO Max.

The correct order to watch The Hunger Games

Although The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes be technically a prequelit is advisable to watch the previously released films first to understand this new story whose protagonist is Coriolanus Snow, a character who is also present in the rest of the films.

Furthermore, the author of the books on which The Hunger Games are based, Suzanne Collinswrote Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes after his other novels to explain to us the origin of games and what made Coriolanus Snow became a villain.