If you want to start the week with a portion of pure and simple popcorn cinema, today you have an appointment with the actor who has turned the expression “HDP” into a hallmark.

Samuel L. Jackson has done everything in the movies: he has been a thug, a drug dealer, a hero, a villain, the director of SHIELD, John McClane’s running companion, a Jedi and, yes, he has also been president of the United States.

Ironically, it was not an American film that made president the actor who is strange that he does not use the expression “h***p**a” – or any of its variants – in a movie; That honor has gone to Finland.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

Jalmari Helander directed in 2014 Major huntthe action-adventure film with comedy overtones that, despite being Finnish, draws international stars for its cast.

Samuel L. Jackson is the president of the United States, Alan Moore, who is shot down in Finland by terrorists while traveling aboard Air Force One. In an isolated landscape, only a thirteen-year-old boy can save the American leader.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Finnish action comedy

Accompanying the actor in Big Game, we have Onni Tommila, Ray Stevenson, Ted Levine, Jim Broadbent, Victor Garber, Felicity Huffman, Jaymes Butler, Mehmet Kurtulus y Ken Thomas.

The film is what it is, do not look for the paradigm of the Seventh Art in a film where a child rescues the president of the United States in Finland. Ok, it might surprise you, but that’s not the case.

However, if you want to see a much more memorable Jalmari Helander film, we recommend Sisu, his 2022 war film.

If you have never seen this unique action comedy starring Samuel L. Jackson in Finnish lands, today you have the opportunity to see Big game on FDF from 10:40 p.m. —9:40 p.m. in the Canary Islands—.

In case the movie schedule goes wrong, don’t worry: you also have Big Game available on Movistar Plus+ to watch it at a time when it’s better for you.