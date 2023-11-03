If you’ve been hooked on Special Operations: Lioness, today you have a spy thriller full of stars and similarities.

This week started strong on SkyShowtime with Special Operations: Lioness, the spy thriller from the creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, full of stars. As its episodes will arrive weekly, it is easy for you to be left wanting more.

For this reason, today we have a very interesting and similar proposal on DTT with web of liesone of the essential films by Ridley Scott whose cast does not have much to envy of the series SkyShowtime.

And the cast is headed by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe, big words, consolega. They accompany them Mark Strong, Michael Gaston, Ali Suliman, Golshifteh Farahani, Sami Samir, Alon Aboutboul, Kais Nashif and Oscar Isaac.

Web of Lies is a film that revolves around the world of espionage and counterterrorism. Leonardo DiCaprio He plays a CIA agent on a mission in the Middle East to dismantle a terrorist group from within. His only contact with his true self is the voice of Russell Crowe from the other side of the world.

An intense thriller to end the week

Web of Lies adapts the novel of the same name by David Ignatius and achieved interesting critical success in 2008, when it hit theaters.

Its plot, as you have seen, is very similar to that of Special Ops: Lionessmaking it a perfect date for the week in which Taylor Sheridan’s series has landed on SkyShowtime.

You will be able to enjoy web of lies tonight on Be Mad starting at 10:35 p.m. —9:35 p.m. in the Canary Islands—. A date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe under the orders of Ridley Scott It’s hard to refuse.

But if you have things to do or you get up early tomorrow, don’t worry, because Web of Lies is available on Netflix so you can watch the movie when it suits you best.