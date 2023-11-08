“Take the gun and put down the cannoli”: today you have a date with an essential film for any movie buff, despite the ridicule of the cliché.

This summer, Greta Gerwig With Barbie he recovered one of the oldest and most used clichés in cinema: “men like to talk about The Godfather all the time.” Come on, nothing Nora Ephron I didn’t do it in the nineties with You have an emailFor example.

More than the cliché itself, it is that The Godfather is an established film that has influenced productions after its release so much that, with good reason, it remains the second highest rated film on IMDb, 51 years after its release.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

Sign up for SkyShowtime and you can try it without any commitment, without paying anything, for a week.

Try it for free

Directed in 1972 by Francis Ford CoppolaThe Godfather is the absolute reference of gangster cinema: a masterpiece of the Seventh Art that resists the passage of time and does not suffer so much from technological advances.

Vito Corleonethe memorable role of Marlon Brandois one of the most iconic characters in the history of films, parodied and imitated ad nauseam and a source of inspiration for many great film bosses who came later.

A movie you can’t refuse

Accompanying Brando, The Godfather has a cast full of Hollywood heavyweights: Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, John Cazale, Talia Shire, Richard S. Castellano, Sterling Hayden y Gianni Russoamong others.

Coppola’s film is much more than a cliché, although it is an easy resource for many comedies, and if you haven’t seen it yet, DTT is going to make it very easy for you with an offer that you won’t be able to refuse.

Tonight, at 10 p.m. —9 p.m. in the Canary Islands—you have an appointment at Paramount Network with a film that marked cinema forever and that, 50 years later, continues to generate conversation and winks in films like Barbie.

Is your schedule wrong because there are three hours of film? Don’t worry: The Godfather is available on Netflix, SkyShowtime and Prime Video for you to enjoy whenever you see fit.