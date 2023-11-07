Van Damme has not lost his touch when it comes to dishing out beatings at will against any unfortunate person who crosses his path.

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s golden age in terms of action films may have been in the eighties and nineties, but the actor occasionally still makes the leap to some action thriller where he doesn’t particularly need to be purists with logic and common sense.

Today, in fact, we have one of those films crazy on DTT: Critical condition. Released in 2015 and directed by Ernie Barbarashthe film is more aligned with Jason Statham’s Crank: Poison in the Blood than with a typical revenge thriller.

And Deacon, Jean-Claude Van Damme’s character, does not limit himself to avenging a nearby death like John Wick would do or trying to find a kidnapped family member like Bryan Mills in Revenge: he looks for his kidney to save a loved one. .

Deacon wakes up in a hotel the day before undergoing surgery to donate his kidney to his niece, but discovers that his kidney has been removed. As a former special operations agent, Deacon embarks on a journey into the city’s underworld to find his kidney; by chance or with a clean slap.

Tuesday action on DTT with Jean-Claude Van Damme

The Belgian actor is joined in the cast of Critical State Darren Shahlavi, John Ralston, Aki Aleong, Jason Tobin, Terese Cilluffo, Kevin Lee, Temur Mamisashvili, Andrew Ng and Brahim Achabbakhe.

We are not going to fool you, the 2015 film is not a marvel of action cinema, but you have surely seen worse horrors. Furthermore, Jean-Claude Van Damme makes you know what you are going to find in this type of feature films.

If Critical State is one of the Belgian actor’s works that you haven’t seen yet, tonight you can cross it off the list on Paramount Network starting at 10 p.m. —9 p.m. in the Canary Islands—.

In case the schedule is bad for you, you can watch Jean-Claude Van Damme looking for his kidney in the catalogs of Prime Video or FlixOlé, where Critical State is available to subscribers.