In a special week for the MonsterVerse, Be Mad recovers Guillermo del Toro’s great success that shook movie theaters in 2013

We are in the week that many fans of giant monsters have been waiting for: tomorrow the series Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters premieres on Apple TV+, continuing the successful MonsterVerse film saga.

For those who can’t wait and are looking forward to giant monsters, city destruction and very entertaining battles, today Be Mad broadcasts Guillermo del Toro’s film at 10:20 p.m. which we liked so much in 2013.

Without being part of this universe that we have talked about, although it is very close, in it humans face giant alien creatures that begin to emerge from the sea, which they call by the name of Kaiju.

As you’ve probably already guessed, the movie we’re talking about is Pacific Rim.

This is one of the great box office hits of the Mexican director that features the leading role of Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi… and of the giant robots that man them.

Mechas against Kaijus

To combat monsters, in Pacific Rim humans use a species of Transformers called Jaegers. They are sophisticated giant mecha robots that are so difficult to move that they are two pilots are necessary in perfect synchrony: one contributes his right hemisphere and the other his left.

This all sounds crazy, but it’s actually a very easy movie to watch. It was liked so much that it also has a sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and also an anime, Pacific Rim: No Man’s Land. Although both are far below the original.

In any case, to understand what Pacific Rim meant, it is enough to know the figures: it had a budget of 180 million dollars and raised 441 million.

So now you know, if you want to sit down with a story that you can’t get away from and also satisfy your desire to see destroyed cities and huge battles, tonight on Be Mad you will find what you need: Pacific Rim, a movie that You can watch it ten times and it’s still very entertaining..