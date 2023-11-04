One more Saturday, here we are facing the Not on Saturday Circulation Today. The program that is responsible for improving air quality in the areas defined by the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM) is launched again. Thus, the affected vehicles will have to rest and will not be able to move during the hours defined by this project.

The plan has been launched by the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA), from which it has been defined who, when and how can circulate in the places specified below. It is about improving air quality by removing the most polluting vehicles from the streets during the busiest hours.

However, these restrictions do not always affect the same cars. To try to be more equitable, the cars rotate and it is not always the same ones that have to rest throughout the week. Some of them, however, have to face stricter restrictions.

Regarding its application, it extends through 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley





What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

So, what is the ultimate goal of the Hoy No Circula project? This project is responsible for making the air more breathable in the aforementioned areas. To do this, the volume of vehicles on the road is reduced by limiting their exits.

As the restrictions try to limit the vehicles in circulation when the most traffic is expected, the Saturday No Circulation Day (and the rest of the days) is applied between the 05:00 and 22:00 hours. The shifts are rotating and above they have specified who has to rest based on their license plate number and hologram.

In short, all cars have to rest at least once a week, with some exceptions that we detail below. On Saturdays, however, rotating shifts are established, since some cars have to rest every Saturday but others only do so alternately (every other week).

To clarify, who has to rest on saturdays? As the objective is to get the most polluting vehicles off the street, cars with hologram two have to stay home every Saturday of the month, without exception.

However, the hologram one cars rotate on their breaks. Since November 4th is the first weekend of the month, it will be the cars with hologram one and a license plate ending in an odd number that will have to stay home this week. In seven days it will be the turn of vehicles with plates ending in an even number.

Despite this, if you have any doubts, all the options are clarified in the image above. In addition, they also point out some exceptions that must be taken into account. The following vehicles are not affected by Today No Circula Saturday:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

Photo | Cory Bouthillette