Yes, today is Saturday. That means… it comes back to us Not on Saturday Circulation Today. What does this mean? That some cars will have to rest and will not be able to circulate, staying at home.

This restriction falls within those planned by the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA) in its Hoy No Circula project. This plan aims to reduce polluting emissions into the atmosphere and, to do so, takes some cars off the road on a rotating basis.

The project is activated in the areas defined by the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM) and prevents, as we said, the affected cars from moving this Saturday during the hours when there are more cars on the streets. We must remember that all cars have to stay at home at least one day a week, but Saturdays are special.

These restrictions apply in 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley





What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

Which is, therefore, Today It Doesn’t Circulate. This plan is considered a tool to improve the air we breathe. And this involves reducing the volume of vehicles on the street and, therefore, the amount of polluting emissions that are expelled into the atmosphere.

In order to be the least harmful to the citizen, these restrictions are rotating and, therefore, all cars (with some exceptions that we will discuss later) will have to rest at least one day a week.

This driving ban applies between 05:00 and 22:00 hours, being the hologram of the car and the license plate number (in the image above you have all the details) the ones that end up specifying which vehicles rest each day. This forces them to stop one day a week and, some vehicles, rotate on Saturdays or, on the contrary, be prohibited from circulating every Saturday.

So, who has to rest on Saturdays? First of all, hologram two cars have to do it every Saturday of the month. On the contrary, those with hologram one are the ones that rotate. This time, since Saturday, November 25 is the fourth of the month of November, the cars with hologram one whose license plate ends in an even number will have to rest.

Yes, with all the explanation, you still have doubts. Above we collect all the restrictions and limitations that are imposed, day by day and car by car. However, there are some exceptions that we must take into account. The following cars are not affected by Hoy No Circula Saturday:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

