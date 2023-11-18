Another Saturday. That is, another day with him Not on Saturday Circulation Today. What is this? That to improve air quality and limit polluting emissions into the atmosphere has been implemented as defined by the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA).

This project is activated in the areas defined by the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM) and prohibits the circulation of some vehicles during peak hours of the day, those in which there is more traffic on the streets.

To ensure that air quality improves, the Hoy No Circula program promotes that all cars have to rest at least one day a week. However, others will also have to do it every Saturday and some will only do it every other Saturday. That is to say, there are vehicles that have to stay at home some Saturdays and not others.

All of this applies in 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley





What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

To have a clear idea of ​​what Hoy No Circula is, the final intention is for the quality of the air we breathe to improve. To achieve this, it is about reducing the volume of particular pollutants in the atmosphere and this involves limiting circulation.

So that these restrictions are as least harmful as possible for citizens, rotating shifts are established in which all days of the week are taken into account, depending on the hologram of the car and its license plate number (in the image above you can see when every car is affected).

The restrictions must be applied between 05:00 and 22:00 hours. All cars have to rest at least once a week and others only have to do it two Saturdays a month, since the shifts are alternate. Others, however, are obliged to rest every Saturday.

Regarding restrictions, who has to stay home on Saturdays? First of all, the hologram two cars do it every Saturday of the month. The ones with hologram one are the ones that rotate. In this case, as we are facing the third weekend of the month of November, it is the cars with hologram one and an odd number that have to rest.

Despite everything, if you have any doubts, you have all the restrictions above, with the limitations day by day and car by car. Despite this, there are some exceptions that we must take into account. The following cars are not affected by Hoy No Circula Saturday:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

Photo Barna Bartis