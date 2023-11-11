It dawns again on a Saturday. And that means one thing: the Not on Saturday Circulation Today. The plan to improve air quality and reduce polluting emissions in the areas defined by the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM) is put into operation again.

This means that some cars will have to rest and, therefore, remain parked during the hours that Hoy No Circula is active. Thus, the plan of the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA) defines which vehicles and when they can circulate in the places specified below.

The project tries to improve air quality. To achieve this, all cars have to rest (with some exceptions) at least one day a week. But depending on the hologram and license plate number, some are also prohibited on Saturdays (all or alternate).

These restrictions apply in 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley





What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

To understand what Hoy No Circula is, we must be clear that the final objective is to make the air we breathe one of better quality, more breathable. As? Reducing the volume of vehicles on the streets and that involves limiting their exits.

As the restrictions directly affect the mobility of these vehicles, the first thing we have to know is that they are applied during the hours when more cars accumulate, so they are active between 05:00 and 22:00 hours. Shifts rotate, and above you can find which vehicles are affected each day, based on their hologram and license plate number.

In short, all cars have to rest at least once every week. But, in addition, some cars have to rest every week and others only have to do so two Saturdays a month, since the shifts are alternate.

Of these restrictions, which cars have to stay home on Saturdays? In this case, hologram two cars have to rest every Saturday of the month, without exception. As for the hologram one vehicles, they rotate and rest every other week. On this occasion, those who finish on a plate with an even number are those who have to rest, since we are facing the second weekend of the month of November. In a week, it will be those finished in an odd number who will have to rest.

If you still have doubts, above you have an image that summarizes all the active restrictions and we have already reflected where these restrictions apply. Of course, it is necessary to be clear that, due to its exceptions, the following vehicles are not affected by Today Not Circulating on Saturday:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

Photo | Xan Griffin