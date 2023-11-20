El Hormiguero starts the week in style by welcoming one of the program’s most beloved guests. Laura Pausini, who a few weeks ago had to give up being with Pablo Motos due to a small health problem, will sit down with the presenter on a night that she promises to be magical.

The Italian singer has more than three decades of experience on stage. At just thirteen years old she recorded her first album and now, with countless awards under her belt, including a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, she has become a true reference in her genre. .

The artist has become a regular guest in each season of El Hormiguero, in fact, she usually attends more than once. Such is the trust that she maintains with Pablo and with the program, that she has come to talk about the number of people she has slept with.

The Italian singer has just received the Person of the Year award at the Latin Grammys and tonight she will present her new album, titled Anime Parallele -Almas Paralelas-, which is now available.

Tonight, the interview promises unpublished confessions, but above all, a lot of fun. At 9:45 p.m. you have an appointment on Antena 3. We are waiting for you!