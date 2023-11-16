El Hormiguero says goodbye for another week, and does so in style. Gloria Serra will be the one who puts the finishing touch on a program that promises confessions and strong emotions.

The journalist is one of the most recognizable faces in the world of journalism in Spain. Thanks to her special way of communicating with the legendary Research Team program, the Catalan has managed to sneak into every house in the country for more than a decade at Atresmedia.

During one of her visits, Gloria confessed that a thorn in her side was being able to do a report on the Royal House. “The clearer things are, the better,” she said.

This time, the journalist will be with Pablo Motos to talk about The false investment scam, a new line of investigation in her program. The guest will tell us all the details about this latest project.

Confessions, confidences and laughter are guaranteed with the arrival of Gloria Serra to El Hormiguero.