The relationship between the US and China is at a critical moment. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in San Francisco just a few hours ago to address most of the fronts on which these two superpowers maintain irreconcilable positions for years. They have agreed to collaborate in the fight against fentanyl and resume communication in the military sphere, although when it comes to Taiwan their positions continue to be antagonistic.

Xi Jinping maintains that the unification of China and Taiwan will take place in the future, although he has also specified that his purpose is not to approach this process by force. In fact, he has not missed the opportunity to ask Joe Biden that the US stop supplying weapons to the island. The status of Taiwan is precisely the issue on which the distance between the American and Chinese governments is most difficult to bridge, and both leaders have been determined to avoid a direct conflict between their two nations.

This summit was held against an unusual backdrop for these bilateral meetings. And today the package of sanctions against China comes into force most aggressive deployed by the US During the last years. To a large extent, these bans consolidate the response of the Administration led by Joe Biden to the Kirin 9000S chip with 7 nm lithography that Huawei and SMIC have developed. In fact, some of these sanctions were presumably going to arrive in 2024, and this milestone by China has caused the US to bring forward their entry into force.

These are the US sanctions that seek to lock down China

The scope of this sanctions package is not limited to China. The US has also put all the countries orbiting around this Asian giant in its sights, and it is evident that Russia and Iran are the two nations that most worry Joe Biden’s Administration. From now on ASML, NVIDIA and other companies of American origin or with the power to use technologies developed in the US will not be able to sell some of their most advanced products to their Chinese customers.

The parameter that the US Government now looks at to decide which chips cannot be sold to China is their performance

Initially, the US Administration prohibited NVIDIA from selling its most advanced GPUs for artificial intelligence, the A100 and H100 models, to China, so Jensen Huang’s company cut its features and developed the A800 and H800 chips, which met the imposed requirements. by the US Government. Until now. And from now on NVIDIA will not be able to sell to its Chinese customers neither these latest chipsin addition to others that are suddenly prohibited in markets that are conflictive for the US, such as the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, the most powerful that NVIDIA currently has.

The Dutch company ASML, the largest manufacturer of lithography equipment on the planet, is the other major affected by the US sanctions that come into force today. And from now on it will not be able to deliver to its Chinese clients any of the deep ultraviolet (UVP) lithography machines that until now it could sell them, such as, for example, the TwinScan NXT:1980Di lithography equipment. This machine is not as advanced as the extreme ultraviolet equipment that ASML produces, but, as SMIC has shown, it can be used to make cutting-edge chips.

Peter Wennink, the CEO of ASML, has predicted that his company will lose 15% of its sales in China

These new sanctions will have a perceptible impact on ASML’s future income statements. In fact, there is something very relevant that is worth taking into account: China is the third most important market for this company. Only Taiwan and South Korea surpass it. Peter Wennink, the CEO of ASML, has predicted that his company will lose approximately 15% of its sales in China due to US sanctions that come into effect today.

Cover image: Casa Rosada | Planalto Palace

In Xataka: The Second Cold War that we are already experiencing is going to have the same consequences as the first: an enormous technological leap