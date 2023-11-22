loading…

Israel estimates that Hamas will release the first group of hostages it is holding today, Thursday (23/11/2023) local time. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Israel estimate Hamas will free the first group of hostages in the attack on October 7 today, Thursday (23/11/2023) local time. This was stated by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Cohen’s remarks came hours after the Israeli cabinet gave the green light for a prisoner swap involving 50 Israeli hostages and as many as 150 Palestinian women and children prisoners.

Over the past few days, several media outlets, as well as high-ranking United States (US) officials, including President Joe Biden, have stated that such an agreement will be realized in the near future. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday stressed that military operations against Hamas would resume after the ceasefire was completed.

“The process to start recovering the hostages will begin tomorrow morning (today),” Cohen said while speaking to Israeli Army Radio on Wednesday local time, as quoted by RT.

According to Israeli media, Kan, Hamas is expected to name the first ten people to be released on Wednesday evening. The media outlet also reported that the Qatar-brokered agreement would free 30 children, 12 mothers and eight elderly women.

Senior Hamas representative Musa Abu Marzook told Al Jazeera that the majority of those to be released have foreign citizenship.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus confirmed that his country would also issue a list of Palestinian prisoners who would be released.

On Wednesday morning, Netanyahu announced that at least 50 hostages – women and children – would be released over four days, during which there would be a lull in the fighting. He added that for every ten additional hostages released, Israel would halt its operations for another day.