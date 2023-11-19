Today in Argentina we are voting for the presidential elections. The candidates are Sergio Massa, the leader of the center-left coalition and current Minister of Economy, and Javier Milei, a far-right economist who recently won the support of the center-right coalition.

Polling stations will be open from 8am to 6pm local time (12pm to 10pm in Italy). The vote will not take place electronically but with traditional ballots, which will therefore have to be scrutinized one by one: the first results should arrive approximately three hours after the polls close. In Argentina, voting is compulsory (if you don’t vote you risk a fine), but in the first round the turnout stopped at 74 percent of those entitled to vote, a low figure for the country’s average. The latest polls, released on November 10, showed Milei as a slight favorite, but with a very small margin. Throughout the electoral campaign, however, the polls proved not to be particularly reliable, and therefore the outcome could be different.

In the first part of the electoral campaign, which ended with the first round vote on 22 October, Milei presented himself as an intransigent and over-the-top figure: in stadiums and squares he shouted that he wanted to privatize healthcare and education, that he wanted to “burn the bank central”, had defined the sale of organs as “one more market”, said that politicians “must be kicked in the ass” and that the state should be “hit with chainsaws”, among many other things. His excessive behavior had effectively dominated the Argentine political discussion, and Milei’s popularity had grown greatly.

– Read also: Could Argentina really switch to the dollar?

In the second part of the electoral campaign, the one relating to the run-off, Milei instead tried to transform his communication to present himself to voters as a more moderate and reliable candidate, moving away from the extremist positions supported until a few days earlier. He said that he had no intention of privatizing healthcare, sport or education, and that he did not want to change the current regulations on organ trade (even if this idea had already been taken more as a provocation).

– Read also: Milei wants to convince the Argentines that he has changed

His challenger, Sergio Massa, is instead considered the “candidate of the institutions”, a label that underlines the enormous distance from Milei. He has been a politician for many years and in his long career he has adopted different positions, often changing sides but always remaining on the centre-left wing. He is in fact the candidate of Kirchnerism, the center-left political current that has produced four of the last five presidents since 2003.

In August 2022 Massa became Minister of Economy, an extremely delicate and complex role given that Argentina has been experiencing an almost twenty-year economic crisis. Massa is also Minister of Development and Agriculture, and is therefore a well-known figure in the country.

In just over a year in office, however, he has not achieved great results: he has not managed to stop the rapid increase in inflation, nor to reduce the devaluation of the local currency, nor to improve the conditions of poverty in which 40% live percent of the population. He now promises to do so as president, if he is elected.

– Read also: The many political lives of Sergio Massa, candidate for president of Argentina

The first round took place on October 22nd. To be elected it would have been necessary to obtain at least 45 percent of the votes, or 40 percent with at least ten points ahead of the second, but no candidate had succeeded. Union for the Fatherland, Massa’s centre-left Peronist coalition, had obtained a result exceeding expectations and was the most voted with 36.7 percent. Libertad Avanza, Milei’s right-wing and far-right coalition, was considered favored by some polls but had stopped just under 30 percent of the votes. Finally, Patricia Bullrich, candidate of the center-right coalition Juntos por el Cambio, came third with 23.8 percent and was therefore excluded from the ballot.

After the results were confirmed Bullrich announced that he would support Milei. So did Mauricio Macri, a central figure in Argentina’s center-right and leader of the Propuesta Republicana party. In the first round Macri had supported Bullrich, but had always shown sympathy for Milei.

Given the enormous distance between Massa and Milei from practically all points of view, the outcome of the vote will in any case be divisive. The candidate who wins the ballot will take office on December 10th, succeeding the current president Alberto Fernández, who did not stand for re-election.