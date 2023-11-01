One of the big releases coming in the fall in the anime industry will be the return of Scott Pilgrim. The anime produced by Netflix will offer us a completely new vision of the adventures of the young rocker and his eternal love, Ramona Flowers.

Now, two weeks after its official launch, the company wanted to increase the hype by releasing the opening official of the series. As expected, the rhythm is frenetic and the song is as catchy as any Sex Bomb-omb song. And it is no wonder, since the group behind this intro has a style very similar to the band led by Pilgrim.

Necry Talkie has been the group in charge of giving life to the official opening of the series. Until now, they had only participated in two other animes, but seeing the potential that the introduction song has, it is likely that many production companies have started calling them to open many other animes of the style.

Scott Pilgrim from El Salto with its premiere scheduled for next November 17. The original cast of Edgar Wright’s film will return a decade later to voice the characters created by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of the series and supervisor of the animated series produced by Science SARU, one of the most reputable studios in all of Japan.