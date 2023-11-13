Savvy shoppers may be aware, right now, that Keysoff is having a very exciting sale to celebrate Halloween, known as the Halloween Super Sale, where you can get Microsoft Office 2021 Professional for $26.11. There are many new cross-app features in Microsoft Office 2021 Professional, making your work much easier and increasing efficiency at the same time. An extended dark mode affects the optics, for example, but at the same time creates a better overview on the desktop when using various programs. You will be glad you purchased a lifetime license of Office 2021 Pro at such a low price at Keysoff. Is this low price still out of your budget? Then only Office 2021 Pro 5PC can satisfy you. The price of each PC is only $15.43. Inform your friends to join Keysoff and get a good deal. Keysoff is not forgetting about Mac users. Mac users can get their secure license for Microsoft Office 2021 Home and Business for Mac for $37.28 for a limited time. More surprises you can get by reading the following information.

You can read: Windows 10 reaches 65% usage among STEAM gamers, and Windows 11 drops to 30%

62% OFF MORE OFFICE AND PACKAGES (DISCOUNT CODE: BP62)!

– Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus -1 PC – $26.11



– Microsoft Office 2021 Home and Business for Mac – $42.22



– Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus – 2 Keys – $47.22 ($23.66/Key)



– Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus – 3 Keys – $64.44 ($21.48/Key)



– Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus – 5 PCs – $75.55 ($15.11/PC)



– Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus – 1 PC – $23.84



– Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus – 1 PC – $18.25

ADDITIONAL 50% DISCOUNT ON WINDOWS OS (DISCUENT CODE: BP50)

– Windows 10 Professional – $8.55



– Windows 10 Professional – 2 PCs – $15.55 ($7.77/Key)



– Windows 10 Professional – 5 Keys – $34.18 ($6.83/Key)



– Windows 11 Professional – $12.22



– Windows 11 Professional – 2 keys – $23.68 ($11.84/Key)



– Windows 10 Home -$8.44



– Windows 10 Home – 2 PCs – $15.85 ($7.93/Key)



– Windows 11 Home – $11.99

– Windows 10 Enterprise 2019 LTSC – $9.14



– Windows 10 Enterprise 2021 LTSC – $25.71



– Windows Server 2022 Standard – $70.71



– Windows Server 2022 Datacenter – $75.02

62% OFF MORE OFFICE AND PACKAGES (DISCOUNT CODE: BP62)!

– Windows 11 Pro + Office 2021 Pro Plus – Package – $97.34



– Windows 10 Pro + Office 2021 Pro Plus – Package – $88.32



– Windows 11 Pro + Office 2019 Pro Plus – Package – $93.66



– Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Pro Plus – Package – $90.18



– Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 – $60.46



– Microsoft Project Professional 2021 – $67.64



– Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise – $119.99

Computing Tools (No Code)

– Ashampoo PDF Pro 3 – $19.99



– MacBooster 8 Lifetime Subscription – $10.24



– Adguard for Windows/Mac/Android/iOS – 1 Device – $10.24



– Internet Download Manager – 1 PC (Lifetime) – $19.99



– Ashampoo Photo Commander 17 – $10.21



– CleanMyMac X – $45.70

– See more>>

Whenever you purchase products from Keysoff, you can also enjoy lifetime customer service! Now is the perfect opportunity to save money while completing your PC upgrade with this special offer!

With high-quality products and professional service, Keysoff has received over 1000 reviews from real users on TrustPilot, with a rating of 4.8 and a 97% satisfaction rate.

24/7 technical support and lifetime customer service

Contact us: service@keysoff.com

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord