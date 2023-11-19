For a week, 40 workers have been stuck underground in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, due to a collapse in the tunnel of the highway construction site where they were working. After evaluating various solutions, over the weekend the rescue managers decided to build a platform on the top of the hill under which the tunnel under construction passes, then proceeding to dig a well to reach the point where the workers are. The operation will take some time to carry out, considering that the well will have a depth of around 100 metres, but it became necessary after three other attempts to dig an access route into the tunnel were unsuccessful. At the same time as the new excavation, some teams will again try to make their way into the tunnel from its main opening.

During the week, rescuers managed to establish contact with the trapped people and provide them with food and water. Recovery efforts from the under-construction platform could take up to five days of work, rescue officials said.