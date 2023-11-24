Undocumented Afghans leaving Pakistan for third countries must pay a tax of $830 (760 euros). In October the Pakistani government announced that all foreigners without valid documents would have to leave the country by November 1st: the provision essentially concerns the many Afghan families who had settled in Pakistan over the last 50 years. The tax does not apply to those who have returned to Afghanistan (almost 400 thousand people so far), but to those who try to go to another country, often for fear of repercussions from the Taliban government that took power in 2021. Among them are tens of thousands of people who collaborated with the governments of Western countries during the occupation of Afghanistan between 2001 and 2021.

The decision to remove undocumented people had been highly criticized by several international organizations and by the Afghan government, which has been controlled by the Taliban since 2021. For decades Pakistan had had a very permissive policy towards Afghans, and an estimated 3.7 million lived in the country, 1.7 million of whom were undocumented but previously tolerated by the authorities.

The tax has attracted criticism above all because it ends up affecting particularly vulnerable people, who have obtained refugee visas in other countries and therefore would be entitled to some special protections. Pakistan does not sign up to the main international treaties on refugees and does not recognize this status to any Afghan resident within its borders. Other criticisms include the Pakistani government’s requirement that the tax be paid by credit card, which very few Afghans in Pakistan have access to. Those who do not have any type of document must pay 830 dollars, while for those with an expired visa the fine increases as time passes.

The tax also hinders the plans prepared by several international governments to welcome their former collaborators as refugees during the military occupation of Afghanistan, to prevent them from risking their lives by returning to the country, controlled by the Taliban: among others, the United States plans to welcome 25 thousand people, the United Kingdom 20 thousand. Various diplomats spoken to by the Guardian said that the decision was “unprecedented”, and one of them called those imposed by the Pakistani government “absurd conditions”. UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, said it was trying to “resolve the matter.”

The government has justified the removal of undocumented refugees by claiming that Afghans represent a threat to Pakistan’s security and are responsible for many recent attacks in the country, as well as smuggling and other crimes. Many Afghans immigrated to Pakistan to seek economic opportunities, but many did so to escape occupation by the Soviet Union in the 1980s, the United States between 2001 and 2021, or the Taliban regime in power in the 1980s. Ninety and again from 2021.

