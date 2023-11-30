Egyptian-Emirati format

Egyptian Minister of the Environment, Yasmine Fouad, said in her statements on Wednesday, before heading to Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28, that there is joint coordination between Egypt and the Emirates for the conference to emerge in the best possible way, and to build on what was achieved in the previous edition of the conference. Climate held in the Egyptian city of Sharm El Sheikh.

The Egyptian Minister stressed that climate change is an issue that poses an existential threat to the entire world.

AndEgypt has identified 11 basic goals that it seeks to achieve at COP28, which are:

Handing over the presidency of the climate conference to the United Arab Emirates. Intensifying cooperation with the Arab Group, especially the UAE, to support efforts to confront the effects of climate change and build on what was achieved in COP 27. Presenting the Egyptian efforts during its presidency of the Climate Change Conference in its previous version, “COP 27”, to build a global consensus to confront the effects of the phenomenon. Talking about the Egyptian targets for the National Climate Change Strategy 2050. Presenting the Egyptian initiative to update the plan for national contributions to emissions and reduce them during the coming period. Proposing investment packages within the framework of encouraging environmental and climate investment. Reviewing the latest developments in the NOVA program for financing and investing in climate projects. Presenting Egyptian success stories in dealing with the issue of climate change. Participation in sessions, dialogues, and side events, according to the specific days set for the conference. Participate in international efforts to mobilize climate finance to implement projects. Urging the need to support the conservation of biological diversity.

For her part, Amal Taha, an expert in environmental affairs and former First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment in Egypt, expressed her confidence in the ability of the UAE presidency of the COP 28 conference to complement the successes that Egypt achieved for the world during its presidency of the previous edition of the climate conference.

In statements to Sky News Arabia, she confirmed that there is a major role expected for the UAE in the new version of the climate conference, to lead global efforts to mitigate the damage of the climate change phenomenon and work to adapt to it.

The former Egyptian official explains the most prominent expectations from the COP 28 conference:

Egypt submitted a report on the most prominent efforts, successes, and challenges it faced during its presidency of the COP 27 conference. The biggest challenge is setting a timetable to oblige industrialized countries to reduce emissions that cause climate change. The energy, agriculture, industry, transportation, housing, and tourism sectors are sectors targeted to reduce their contribution to greenhouse gases. The “Loss and Damage” Fund must be activated, including its financing and technical and administrative departments. There is an Arab trend to switch to green fuels over the past years, and to work on low-carbon development.