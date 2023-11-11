Suara.com – Food security is closely related to the ability of the state and society to provide sufficient, safe and nutritious food for its entire population. This involves aspects such as food production, distribution, access, and consumption of healthy and nutritious food.

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) related to food security is SDG Number 2, namely “Zero Hunger” or “Hunger Free”. The main targets of this SDG are to achieve food security, improve nutrition, and increase agricultural productivity. To achieve the goal of being free from hunger, the younger generation needs to be involved in preparing themselves for the future.

The role of the younger generation is very important in achieving the SDGs target of zero hunger and ensuring sustainable food security. Some of the reasons include:

Innovation and Technology

The younger generation is often more connected to technological developments and innovation. They can play a key role in applying the latest agricultural technologies, such as vertical farming, sensorization and digital weather monitoring, to increase agricultural productivity and efficiency.

Agricultural Entrepreneurship

The younger generation can be inspired to get involved in agricultural entrepreneurship. They can form agricultural start-ups, practice urban farming, or engage in agrotech businesses to increase food production sustainably.

Education and Awareness

The younger generation has better access to education. They can play a role in raising awareness about sustainable agricultural practices, promoting healthy eating patterns, and supporting diversification of food sources.

This is the reason the Ministry of National Development Planning awarded the 2023 Indonesian SDG Action Award in the Philanthropy category to the Bakti Barito Foundation. This award was handed over directly by Minister Suharso Monoarfa during a series of SDG Annual Conference events.

Bakti Barito Foundation’s flagship program, Bakti Pangan Lestari, received the award for its contribution in the field of education that empowers farmers and their families to build resilience to climate change and strengthen food security.

The Sustainable Food Service Program, which is designed as a long-term program for five years, focuses on building climate resilience and food security among farmers and the younger generation of farmers. In an effort to improve farmers’ livelihoods, the Bakti Barito Foundation launched a series of intensive skills-based training and provided support to strengthen food security.

The main goal of the program is to teach appropriate agricultural techniques that empower farmers, support innovation for climate adaptation, and give farmers access to the resources they need to strengthen their food systems. This program not only focuses on agricultural aspects, but also involves the creation of an Integrated Agricultural Enterprise (UPT) curriculum which has been approved by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek).

Several partners who have contributed to the Sustainable Food Service program, with a focus on achieving SDG 2 (zero hunger), include The Learning Farm, Joglo Tani, the Bandung Institute of Technology School of Life Sciences and Technology, and the Republic of Indonesia Business Consortium that Cares about Vocational Education.

Dian A. Purbasari, Director of the Bakti Barito Foundation, emphasized the important role of the younger generation in building resilience to climate change. Therefore, there needs to be increased access to education and resources needed to build food security against climate change.

“As population growth continues to increase, challenges such as limited land and lack of access to clean water, we need to ensure that young people are ready to face climate change. With the right knowledge and support, our young generation can build a more sustainable regional food system , healthier, and build a prosperous future for people across the country,” he concluded.