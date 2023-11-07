Suara.com – TNI Commander Admiral TNI Yudo Margono confirmed that the TNI would send hospital ships (RS) aid for Palestinian victims in the Gaza Strip.

“Of course, the KRI (Indonesian warship) will definitely be ready, the KRI will definitely be ready because it’s a new ship. I’m sure that the crew and medical personnel will be ready,” said Yudo, Tuesday (7/ 11/2023).

Yudo said that his party would coordinate with the Egyptian government first to send hospital aid to the waters around Gaza.

“We are still coordinating. Yes, in total we have three hospital ships which also have very sophisticated medical equipment, of course we will coordinate there first,” he said.

Because, he said, the conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip is a very dangerous war so that his party cannot just send aid to the area.

“Because it’s not just anything, because this is all war, this war is a war that people play puppetry, the Javanese say that war is ‘ampyak awur-awur’ (blind), a war that has no rules. This is very dangerous,” he said .

For this reason, Yudo said that his party needed to coordinate carefully to send hospital ship assistance to the Gaza Strip so as not to endanger the defense equipment, the main equipment of the TNI’s weapons system (alutsista).

“Of course we have to coordinate this appropriately, so as not to endanger our defense equipment. Including those who bring this aid, we coordinate exactly how it will be moved, what the rules are for each of the overseas bases to direct this,” he said.

Moreover, he added, the delivery of the hospital ship aid was carried out in the midst of war conditions in the Gaza Strip which continues to rage to this day

“We need to coordinate appropriately, even if this is approved, what will be the standards, what will be the logistical support, especially with today’s war conditions,” he said.

Previously, Monday (6/11), the Indonesian Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto said that Indonesia had offered to send a hospital ship to Palestine when receiving a visit from the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun.

“I received the Palestinian ambassador, we have discussed in more depth our plans to send a hospital ship,” said Prabowo after a meeting held behind closed doors at the Ministry of Defense Building, Central Jakarta, Jakarta.

Prabowo also stated that he was ready to fly to Cairo, Egypt, to carry out technical coordination regarding the delivery of TNI AD hospital ships and various other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

“I also said that I was ready, with the President’s permission, I was ready to fly to Cairo to coordinate with the Egyptian Minister of Defense and perhaps meet several figures in the region,” said Prabowo when receiving the visit of Egyptian Ambassador to Indonesia Ashraf Sulthan at the Ministry of Defense, Jakarta Center, Monday (6/11). (Between)