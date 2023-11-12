Suara.com – PDI Perjuangan General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri believes that election fraud has begun to appear. Responding to that, the Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team, Nusron Wahid, was actually surprised.

The reason is, according to Nusron, currently the 2024 elections have not yet started. There aren’t even any campaign stages yet. For him, the election cannot be said to be fraudulent, while the election itself has not yet started.

“The competition hasn’t started and hasn’t finished. We can’t say where there were irregularities, the campaign hasn’t started yet. How come you already said there were irregularities,” said Nusron at the Prabowo-Gibran TKN office, Jalan Letjen S Parman Kav 7-8, Slipi, Jakarta West, Sunday (12/11/2023).

Nusron itself does not want to comment excessively regarding Megawati’s statement. He admitted that he respected the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“Therefore, if you have any questions, I don’t want to comment, please ask Mrs. Mega. We respect Mrs. Mega, she is our president, right, she has had great services in making various amendments to the Constitution which gave birth to reform. But once again “Yeah, we haven’t started yet,” said Nusron.

However, according to Nusron, if there are indeed forms of election fraud, it would be better to prove it.

“If it is said that there has been some form of fraud, please prove it. Don’t make insinuations and rumors. Once again, the facts we are raising are not stories, right. We are talking about facts in elections, not fiction,” said Nusron.

Megawati Concerns Fraudulent Elections

PDIP General Chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri finally expressed her feelings regarding the current political conditions through a broadcast entitled “After Long Waiting, the Time Has Come to Convey Your Voice of Conscience”, Sunday (12/11/2023). (PDIP YouTube)

PDIP General Chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri spoke about the polemic regarding the Constitutional Court’s decision Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023 which was then responded to by the publication of the decision of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court for Rights.

Megawati conveyed this response online via the PDI Perjuangan YouTube channel with the title “After a long wait, the time has come to express your voice of conscience.”

Megawati touched on many things in her speech. Starting from the MKMK decision which is considered a bright light in the midst of the darkness of democracy to the importance of moral strength and common sense politics in facing constitutional legal engineering.

“The MKMK’s decision is proof that moral strength, political truth and common sense politics remain strong even in the face of constitutional legal engineering,” said Megawati, Sunday (12/11/2023).

The 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia gave a flashback regarding himself who helped present the Constitutional Court while still leading Indonesia at that time through the third amendment to the 1945 Constitution which was regulated in Article 7b, Article 24 paragraph 2; and Article 24c concerning the establishment of the Constitutional Court.

Megawati said that she was assisted by the Minister of State Secretary in her era, looking directly for a location for the Constitutional Court building to be firmly established.

“I remember at that time, the first Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court was Mr. Jimly Asshidiqie and I am very grateful for all his consistency so far.

Megawati conveyed how resistance faced the authoritarian regime in the New Order. He also touched on his enthusiasm to cleanse the government from practices of collusion, corruption and nepotism.

“What has happened at the Constitutional Court recently has made us all aware that various manipulations of the law are occurring again. This is all the result of the practice of power which has ignored the essential truth, politics based on conscience,” said Megawati.

Megawati called on all people to use their conscience in determining the nation’s future leaders through the 2024 elections. According to her, all people also need to oversee the implementation of the annual Democratic Party. Through her speech, Megawati emphasized that legal engineering should not happen again.

“Legal engineering must not happen again. Law must be a tool that presents truth. Law must be a tool for realizing justice. Law must be a tool for protecting the entire nation and state of Indonesia. With justice, prosperity will definitely be realized. That’s why we continue to hold tightly to the spirit of reform That!” Megawati said.

Megawati reminded the people not to be afraid to voice their aspirations and opinions. According to him, the democracy that currently exists needs to be maintained and guarded.

“People should not be intimidated like before. Don’t let the election fraud that recently appeared to be starting to happen again,” he said.