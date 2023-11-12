Suara.com – Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Nusron Wahid, questioned the basis for certain parties making statements about legal manipulation.

This statement began to be widely voiced as the Constitutional Court considered providing the red carpet for Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate through decision Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023. Moreover, the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court when the decision was made was Gibran’s uncle, Anwar Usman.

According to Nusron, the decision has nothing to do with the status of Anwar, who is a relative of Gibran, President Jokowi’s son. He assessed that the Constitutional Court’s decision was taken collectively collegally by the judges, not just Anwar Usman, even though he was the chairman.

“The decisions of the MK sessions were decided collegial. One judge has the same rights and has been proven by the MKMK, there is not a single witness who said that Anwar Usman could influence the other judges,” said Nusron at the Prabowo-Gibran TKN office , Jalan Letjen S Parman Kav 7-8, Slipi, West Jakarta, Sunday (12/11/2023).

“Then if someone says manipulation, where is the manipulation? The law says that each judge has the same rights, and Anwar Usman himself, even though he is the head, has the same rights, and coincidentally his position is 5-4, and that is proven in MKMK,” said Nusron.

Meanwhile, regarding the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) which removed Anwar from his position, Nusron took a reasonable view. This is because the MKMK in another decision has also decided that nine MK judges violated ethics in the aftermath of the decision regarding the conditions for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“If Mr. Anwar Usman gets the most weight, that’s natural, he is the head or chairman. The name of chairman is that if there are achievements, the achievements will be the most; if there are mistakes, the mistakes will be the most. His name is also the chairman,” he said.

Nusron also responded to parties who questioned the validity of the Constitutional Court’s decision, after Anwar was removed. Moreover, there is an assessment of the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding the presidential and vice-presidential candidate’s qualifications as being morally flawed because the current chairman of the Constitutional Court who decided it was deemed to have violated ethics.

According to Nusron, what the MK has decided is a final and binding decision. Including decision Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023 which opened the door for Gibran to register as Prabowo’s companion in the upcoming presidential election.

“Then if it is said that its legitimacy is flawed, where is the legitimacy? This is perception, this is insinuation, this is wishful thinking in the context of a process of decay, and these are unhealthy methods in the democratic process. Because democracy is based on facts, not based on perception and information, but based on facts and circumstances,” he said again.

Even so, Nusron said that his camp respects related criticism, including from political elites. On the other hand, Nusron reminded us that in the future we can compete in a healthy manner.

“We cannot possibly want to withdraw candidates, as if we would kill democracy. This is a direct election, direct elections are a democratic process and a democratization process that cannot be negotiated, this must be on the track moving forward, not backwards,” said Nusron.

“So if you say that reform is going backwards, where is it going backwards, democratic people are already on their way to the future,” he continued.

Answer the Nepotism Issue

Nusron also commented on the issue of nepotism in Gibran’s candidacy as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate.

According to him, Jokowi is not engaging in nepotism, criticizing Gibran, who is now running as a vice presidential candidate.

“Where does the nepotism exist? The thing called nepotism is when Pak Jokowi appoints his son to be a minister,” said Nusron.

According to Nusron, nepotism applies to positions appointed or appointed directly by Jokowi to Gibran.

“Meanwhile, the positions of president, vice president, members of the DPR; elected positions, positions elected by the people, whose mandate is from the people,” said Nusron.

“The question is, if Pak Jokowi then chooses his son, Mas Gibran, to be a representative in the upcoming elections, is it enough for Jokowi to become president if the people don’t want to? So this is his mandate because being elected is a mandate from the people,” said Nusron.

He is of the view that there is no such thing as nepotism in positions that are directly elected by the people. Because, Gibran’s future fate will be determined by the people themselves, not Jokowi.

“This means that this is an elected position, the people who choose it, the mandate is from the people. The question is whether Pak Jokowi can manipulate the mandate from the people? No, it is not possible, the 240 million people who give the mandate are engineered,” stressed Nusron.