Suara.com – Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Nusron Wahid, revealed that there was news in the Central Java region regarding reports that state civil servants (ASN) in that province were complaining because they received instructions to win certain presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Nusron Wahid found out about the news based on a news link sent by one of the online media. He admitted that he only read it on Sunday (12/11/2023).

He expressed this when representing TKN Prabowo-Gibram in responding to accusations of abuse of power.

“I just got the link, sent the link. There was one of our volunteers who reported that there were lots of complaints from ASNs, right, as well as service heads, service heads, who were called by the acting regent, regents in the Central Java area who were asked to help and If you win a certain pair, please read it on online media,” said Nusron at the TKN Prabowo-Gibran office, Jalan Letjen S Parman Kav 7-8, Slipi, West Jakarta, Sunday (12/11/2023).

“In fact, if that’s the case, if you say there is fraud, it’s as if the gentlemen who say it’s fraud should look in the mirror to themselves. Actually, who has the experience of that fraud,” continued Nusron.

Previously, Nusron responded to accusations of abuse of power leveled at its party. The chairman of the Golkar Party DPP confirmed that his party had never done what was alleged.

Never mind doing, Nusron claims, even thinking about committing abuse of power, TKN Prabowo-Gibran never did.

“The supporting parties are parties that are incompetent and not used to thinking about how to abuse power. They never even had the thought, let alone the experience to do it,” said Nusron.

“Except for Golkar, our party experienced the New Order era, but many of its figures have died, right,” said Nusron.

Nusron actually thinks otherwise. He asked which party had experience of abuse of power. Meanwhile, based on his claims, Nusron previously said that the party in Koaliai Indonesia Maju had never thought about it or had even committed abuse of power.

“We see, on the contrary, who has experience in committing abuse of power? We don’t want to say,” said Nusron.