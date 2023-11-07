Streaming platforms continue to incorporate new options with which to continue capturing the attention of their users in an increasingly competitive field. Among all of them, Tivify has always been characterized by offering its users new improvements in the different packages included in the application. Recently, the company has announced the incorporation of 14 new channels from the AMC Network label specially designed for lovers of series, movies and, in general, entertainment.

In this case, the company has decided to include the new additions within its Premium modality. The cost of which is 7.99 euros monthly or 71.88 euros if we choose to purchase the annual subscription. In this case, yes, the price has not changed.

Top level titles

The iThe incorporation of the 14 new AMC Network channels includes the AMC channels, Canal Hollywood, XTRM, Dark, Sundance TV, Somos, Canal de Historia, Odisea, AMC Crime, AMC Break, Canal de Casa, Canal Cocina, ¡Buen Viaje! and Enfamilia.

As we can see, the entire selection has been made with the most general audience in mind, providing a wide variety of series, movies and all types of entertainment options. Additionally, it is also possible to enable the recording function for all channels. We will no longer have an excuse to be able to record our favorite series or movies.

These new options are available to view starting today. And, in addition, they join the rest of the additions that have been made in recent months, such as Warner TV, Calle 13 and Syfy or Mezzo. Currently, Tivify has apps for both iOS and Android. In addition to being also available on Smart TV, Google Chrome or Amazon Fire TV.

In HD quality

One of the main hallmarks of the platform is the quality it offers in the reproduction of its content. In this case, and as with the rest of the channels, the new AMC additions will be available to be viewed in HD.

In addition, Platinum users have other advantages, such as the possibility of viewing up to five devices and two simultaneous views, the ability to computer the dial and play via Chromecast or access to all content from the last seven days, without having to program anything. Regarding the Premium XL, the only novelty comes from the fact that the LaLiga Hypermotion channels, designed especially for the most football fans, will not be available.

Almost 200 channels at our disposal

With this addition, Tivify reaches almost 200 channels completely free of charge for its users, which we can access through the ways we have previously mentioned: both from the application and through the website, depending on the operating system with the one we work on.

In addition, it also has specific packages that we can access in exchange for adding a certain amount of money to our subscription. As is the case of Planet Horror, whose cost is €2 per month, Portugal TV, for €2.99 per month or Onetoro for €14.99 per month. Offering us a large number of options with which we can further personalize our experience.