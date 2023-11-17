Tivify signs up for model that, for example, Vodafone TV has with Guest Channels and for the next month it will allow us to try its new content for free before deciding if we are going to want to subscribe.

Two new free channels on Tivify

Tivify has just added two new video-on-demand channels produced by AMC Networks to its content offering: El Gourmet and Historia y Actualidad. Unlike the growing catalog of channels that already exceeds 170, these are free trials of some of the additional packages and you will be able to enjoy them free until December 20, 2023.

The Gourmet focuses on very varied gastronomic topics such as the surprising world of cocktails, the cocoa route, recipes made for royalty, Michelin star restaurants and much more. Some of the December premieres are: The Barossa Vineyards, Chef Guillaume’s Paris, La Dolce Vita or History of Wine in Chile. Once the introductory offer ends, it will be available for 1.99 euros per month or 19.99 euros per year.

History and Current Events, as its name suggests, delves into ancient cultures, famous people and great events that have changed history through series and documentaries. In addition to some of the most prestigious programs on the international scene, it has original productions that include historical fiction. In this case, the cost after the promotion end date will be 2.99 euros per month or 29.99 per year.

Plans and prices of this platform

Downloading the Tivify application is completely free, but its subscription plans vary, some being free and others paid. The free modality It allows us to restart and control programs, as well as 60 hours of recordings that will be available for 30 days. We will only be able to watch with this plan on one device simultaneously, although we will be able to register three of them.

In addition to Tivify Free, with an offer that It already has more than 170 channels still open, also has the Tivify Plus plan (2.99 euros per month), which includes more channels and functionalities; and the Tivify Premium plan (7.99 euros per month), with a wide selection of premium channels, more space for recordings and the possibility of playing content on two devices at the same time.

Tivify Plusin essence, is quite similar to the free plan, since it also has advertising, but it differs in that it includes the seven Mediaset channels (Telecinco, Cuatro, Energy, BeMad, FDF, Divinity and Boing), allows you to record up to 150 hours of content and also dial ordering and playback on Chromecast.

Lastly, the plan Premium gives access to 11 Premium channels that are only available in this package (AXN, AXN White, TNT, TCM, Calle 13, SYFY, Mezzo, Mezzo Live HD, CNN and the adult channels Hustler and Private), we can record up to 350 hours of content available for 90 days and we will have the possibility of playing content on two devices simultaneously. This modality has no advertising. It has a variant called Tivify Premium XL which, for 9.99 euros per month, also adds the three LALIGA Hypermotion channels.