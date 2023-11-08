Have you heard about Tivify? It is a streaming video application that you can watch on your mobile or Smart TV with more than 190 free channels. Furthermore, as a good entertainment service, from time to time they usually update their television offering by adding more channels. On this occasion they have added a very famous one of musical theme very famous that may interest you if you are a fan of the genre.

If conventional television does not convince you, you can get other alternatives that may be more to your liking. In this context, Tivify offers a wide variety of television channels to the user’s interest, either through free or premium subscription. Furthermore, one of the advantages of viewing streaming content is that we can do it from our homes through the television or we can also use this application on our smartphones from anywhere, as long as we have internet.

It is true that today we have a large list of applications to watch streaming television completely free of charge, as is the case of Pluto TV, which covers 100 online television channels, some of them owned by the company. But in many cases the quality of the content also matters and it may be worth paying a small amount of money to benefit from premium channels, as is the case with Tivify, or watch them completely free. This way, you will enjoy the new music channel that has integrated without any cost.

Tivify bets on Spanish music

Tivify has released a recent statement announcing the inclusion of a very famous music space with more than 25 years of history behind it, to its list of channels. SOL Music from AMC Networks International. This channel specializes in Spanish music that supports not only the biggest stars of our country, but also emerging artists on the Spanish music scene.

In this musical scene you can find video clips of any type of music according to your tastes, as well as trends of the moment: Rock, Pop, Indie, Techno and Latin. Likewise, SOL Música also has exclusive programs, such as Alonewith live performances by Spanish artists, or You askan entertainment space presented by Lorena Castell in which interviews will be held with questions from the audience, as well as live performances.

How to watch SOL Música on Tivify

SOL Música can be seen on Tivify free on dial 152. You just have to register on their website to obtain an account and enjoy the advantages that this television service offers. But if you want to increase your user experience, you can contract one of the subscription plans they offer on their website:

Tivify Plus (2.99 euros per month), with more channels and access to advanced features.

Tivify Premium (7.99 euros per month), which adds a selection of eleven premium channels.

Tivify Premium XL (9.99 euros per month), which adds the three LaLiga Hypermotion channels to the most advanced plan.

Now that you know all the memberships that Tivify contains and the new music channel that it has added to the television offering, would you try this service as a source of entertainment?