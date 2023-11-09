(advertorial)

There are two things certain in life: death and taxes. But there is a third certainty to be found. The ‘best’ watches come from Switzerland. For years, Swiss watchmaking has been recognized as the trendiest and most progressive within the wonderful world of timepieces. An example of this is the Tissot PRX 35mm Powermatic 80.

Since 1853, Tissot has strived for innovative technology, precision and stylish designs. And that with success. Over the years they have perfected their craftsmanship and this is reflected in their iconic designs. So are you still looking for a beautiful wrist decoration that can tell you the time? Then take a look at the Tissot website.

Tissot PRX 35mm Powermatic 80

The latest showpiece from the Swiss masters of Tissot is the PRX 35mm Powermatic 80. The model combines timeless aesthetics with contemporary technology. The watch has a 35-millimeter steel case and a vibrant ice blue dial. Perfect for the upcoming winter months. It also has a power reserve of no less than 80 hours.

Furthermore, the signature waffle dial pattern adds a unique sophistication to this automatic timepiece. Do you like swimming with your watch on? This is possible with the PRX 35mm Powermatic 80, because it has a water resistance of up to 100 meters. The open back shows the self-winding movement with Nivachron balance coil. And the satin-finish steel strap, complete with a steel folding clasp, ensures an impeccable fit.

All that makes the Tissot PRX 35mm Powermatic 80 a tempting choice for all watch enthusiasts.