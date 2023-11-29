The ban on the use of tyrewarmers in the FIA ​​WEC could be lifted for a second time at next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

WEC boss Frederic Lequien has revealed that the ban on pre-heating tires in the pits before fitting them to cars is being reviewed for safety reasons for the most important event of the season, set as always in June.

This follows a one-off exemption granted for this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans following a series of incidents involving cars fresh out of the pits due to cold tires at the previous round of the series at Spa-Francorchamps in of April.

“For the moment the decision has not been made for Le Mans,” said Lequien. “We need to discuss it more to make sure it is feasible.”

Lequien explained that there are several factors why tire warming could be permitted at Le Mans, despite the ban being in place for the remainder of the eight-race WEC calendar.

“Le Mans is very specific because of the temperature differences between day and night, the different categories and the differences in driver skill,” he said.

“When you come out of the pitlane at three in the morning and the temperatures are quite low, it’s doable, but the drivers have to adapt to that, and for that we need time.”

He also highlighted that next year the Le Mans grid will comprise three classes rather than the two on the rest of the calendar, with the return of LMP2 following its elimination from the full championship. And he explained that there are no plans to reintroduce tyrewarmers for other races in the championship.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#9 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson of Bent Viscaal, Juan Manuel Correa, Filip Ugran

“I can tell you that for the rest of the season we will eliminate the tyrewarmers, without a doubt,” he said. The sporting regulations for the WEC 2024 have already been published and prohibit ‘the use of any thermal or heat retaining devices’.”

Due to the specific nature of Le Mans and the Circuit de la Sartha, the 24 Hours has its own set of additional regulations affecting sporting matters.

These are yet to be released for 2024 and are usually released in November or December. The new tire warming rule has proved controversial since the start of the 2023 season, with drivers highlighting the dangers of leaving the pits with cold tyres.

It was the cause of James Calado’s accident with the new Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar during the Sebring Prologue test in March.

The British driver in that case had contested the rule change, making correct predictions about what might happen when the WEC arrived at Spa in April.

“Can you imagine coming out of the pits at Spa and heading towards Eau Rouge when it’s 5 degrees?” he said.

Photo by: Porsche

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frederic Makowiecki

Brendon Hartley crashed his Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMH at Raidillon on the opening lap in qualifying for the Belgian event and Antonio Fuoco crashed soon after leaving the pits in his Ferrari 499P on cold tires during the race.

In May it was announced that tire heaters would be permitted for the Le Mans centenary race.

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest, organizers of the race, said they wanted to ensure that “drivers of all experience levels are able to race in the safest possible environment, regardless of track conditions and temperatures”.

It added that the move would give rubber suppliers (Michelin and Goodyear), teams and drivers “valuable time to develop a better understanding of how to bring cold tires up to temperature ahead of the remainder of the 2023 WEC season”.

