The controversial tire pressure rule struck again in the Valencia Sprint, two of the affected drivers paid with a 3 second penalty, as required by the regulations. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli spent more than 30% of the race with front tire pressure deemed too low.

Di Giannantonio went below the minimum allowed for the first time this year, so he simply received a warning. Marini and Morbidelli, however, had already received this warning during the Asian trip and were penalized three seconds. They saw the finish line in 14th and 15th place respectively, out of the points, and are in 17th and 18th position, behind only Pol Espargaró, Enea Bastianini and Takaaki Nakagami.

Much of the grid received a warning after the introduction of minimum pressure at the British GP, and this rule could have an influence on the title, given that Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martín already have a warning each and risk a penalty of three seconds in case of further infringement. Aleix Espargaró, who has already been tested twice under pressure, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli will risk a six-second penalty in the event of a repeat offense.

Next season the drivers will be disqualified for the first infringement, although they hope for a change in the regulations, both in terms of sanctions and in terms of the minimum pressure threshold, which they currently consider too high. According to Michelin, low pressure increases grip levels, but could put the integrity of the tires at risk. Conversely, high pressure reduces grip levels and can cause accidents, according to pilots. The situation worsens when a driver follows an opponent, increasing the tire temperature and therefore the pressure.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

