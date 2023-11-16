Denpasar Voice – Suspected of committing fraud regarding the sale and purchase of The Double View Mansion (DVM) apartment units. Miss Indonesia Friendship 2002, Fanni Lauren Christie and her husband Valerio Tocci were finally reported to the Bali Regional Police, Wednesday 15 November 2023.

Even more surprising, the victims, some of whom were Caucasians, admitted that they suffered losses of 167 billion rupiah.

Not just one, but two reports were made to the Bali Regional Police. First, in the name of a foreign citizen (WNA) from Switzerland who is an investor.

Where, the person concerned reported the alleged criminal act of embezzlement of the proceeds from the sale of 14 units of The Double View Mansion (DVM) apartment.

Another reporter also comes from Switzerland named Timothee Frederic Walter. This man is the owner of the residence who reported the alleged criminal act of fraud regarding the sale and purchase of the DVM apartment unit.

Each victim admitted to having suffered losses of IDR 4 billion to IDR 8.8 billion. So, in total the amount of losses incurred reached IDR 12.8 billion.

“Our client is a victim of the reported party in the sale of DVM apartment units and ownership of residential units in DVM Apartments,” said the victim’s attorney Erdia Christina to media crew, Wednesday 15 November 2023.

For your information, Fanni is the Director and 95 percent Shareholder of PT Indo Bhali Makmurjaya, which manages the DVM apartments.

Meanwhile, Valerio Tocci, her husband, is an Italian citizen. Reportedly, there were other foreigners who had reported it first. Namely a Swiss foreigner named Emmanuel Valloto and an Italian foreigner Andrea Colussi Serravalo.

Then there is Luca Simioni, a Swiss citizen, Carlo Karol Bonati, an Italian citizen, Simon Goddard, an English citizen, and Barry Pullen, who is also from England. They have been reporting this case since June 2023.

“We ask the media to monitor this case. “Because in this process there are indications that individuals are trying to intervene in this case,” he said.

Erdia explained that the total loss suffered by his client was IDR 167 billion.

The details for the investment in building a DVM Apartment are approximately IDR 50 billion, the potential valuation of the DVM Apartment is approximately IDR 78 billion, the potential loss from renting DVM Apartment units for 3 years is approximately IDR 21 billion. Even disputes in civil and criminal cases amount to approximately IDR 19 billion.

Meanwhile, the Head of Public Relations of the Bali Police, Police Commissioner. Jansen Avitus Panjaitan explained that the victims’ reports were being investigated by investigators. “Our fellow investigators are still investigating the report,” he said. ***