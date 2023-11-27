Suara.com – Rain will start to fall towards the end of 2023. Motorbike users must be alert and careful when driving on the road.

This is because the conditions for riding a motorbike on wet and dry roads are of course very different. So what things need to be prepared to stay safe when driving in the rainy season?

The following are tips for riding a motorbike in the rain that can be applied by riders as quoted from Yamaha DDS 3, Monday (27/11/2023):

Driver

– Prepare a raincoat that fits your body size, suit model (top and bottom) which is recommended for wearing it when it rains.

– It is recommended to use a helmet with a clear visor because when it rains it can fog up the helmet visor, which interferes with focus when driving.

– Use rubber shoes, it is not recommended to wear sandals for maximum foot protection.

– Avoid braking suddenly and hard because in rainy conditions the tires have less grip on the road.

– Maintain a safe distance from nearby vehicles because when it rains you need a longer braking distance.

– It is recommended to use brightly colored riding equipment so that it is easily seen by other drivers, thus contributing to driving safety.

Motorcycle

– Tires are in good condition (not bald), have standard air pressure so they don’t slip easily.

– Don’t open important areas (air filter, CVT area) so that the motorbike doesn’t break down or get damaged easily.

– The brakes are in good or working condition.

– All lights are in good condition (headlights, turn signals, brakes, twilight) so that they are easily seen by other drivers because dark weather reduces lighting.

Pay Attention to Weather Conditions

– Recognize road conditions (damaged, potholes, floods) to avoid potential dangers when passing through the area.

– If the rain is heavy and interferes with visibility, it is best to pull over in a safe lane and continue to obey the existing signs.

– If the conditions are drizzling, you should wear a raincoat, don’t wait for heavy rain.

– Don’t suddenly pull over to wear a raincoat to avoid dangers such as being hit by a driver behind you.

– If there is a fairly high puddle of water, it is recommended that you do not force your way through or break through, because it will disrupt the performance of the motorbike engine.

Those are the tips for riding a bicycle in the rain to stay safe while traveling.