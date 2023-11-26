Tiny11 receives the most important update in its short history. This miniature Windows 11 updates to Windows 11 23H2which adds all the improvements of the latest version of Windows 11, including Copilot artificial intelligence.

Tiny11 is a custom version of Windows 11 created by developer NTDEV. It’s free, but logically you have to have a Windows license to be able to use it conventionally.

This miniature Windows 11 has everything any Windows user dreams of: it only takes up 4GB of space, although there are versions that are reduced to 1 GB. You only need 2 GB of RAMalthough there are also versions with only 176 MB of RAM.

Tiny11 updates with Copilot AI

Tiny11 has no bloatware, which is why it takes up so little space. All Microsoft applications that are forcibly included in Windows, and that many people do not use, have been removed. Other more commonly used ones, such as the Edge browser, are offered as an optional, non-mandatory installation.

Finally, it does not require having the chip TMP 2.0 in the computera requirement that prevents hundreds of millions of computers from being able to install Windows 11.

Tiny11 can be useful if you have an old computer where you want to install Windows 11, or you want to have Windows 11 installed on a USB flash drive with only 4 GB of space.

This weekend Tiny11 has received an important update that adds all the new features of Windows 11 23H2, so it is already as up to date as the official version. More importantly: NTDEV has fixed the Windows Update bugs, so It can be updated automatically with all versions of Windows 11 that come out.

Furthermore, this new version reduces its size by 20% more, approaching 3 GB of space. Among the most anticipated new features, you can now use NET 3.5, and versions in different languages, not just English.

If you wish, you can also install artificial intelligence Copilot de Microsoft, which helps you with daily Windows tasks. In that case, you must install the Microsoft Edge browser. You can download Tiny11 on their website.

Tiny11 continues to amaze us with the possibilities it offers. It already includes all the new features of Windows 11 23H2, included Copilotwhich you can try on an old PC or one with little storage space.