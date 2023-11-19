Gearbox would have leaked its next two projects, which would be none other than Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 and Borderlands 4; although these would still have a few years of development left.

Maybe Gearbox have little future in Embracer, but in PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch could be preparing the aftermath de Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands y Borderlands 3.

And by this we mean these alleged leaks of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 y Borderlands 4 through the LinkedIn of a former Gearbox Software employee who was only at the studio for 3 months.

It is clear that the spin-off of the Borderlands saga It had a positive reception from the public and critics, which caused the company to convert into a franchise. The same thing happened with sales of BL3, a game that had its Ultimate Edition.

Both games arrived in 2022 and 2019 respectively, so they are very recent and seeing the following installments again as sequels may be premature; but there they are.

As seen from Insider Gaming, this reference could be seen in the LinkedIn profile of a fleeting and remote employee who was working from May to July at Gearbox.

But this has been enough to see and verify that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 and Borderlands 4 are in developmentalthough for unknown platforms and with a release window under question.

This profile is still active and belongs to the Senior Technical Production Director who worked under contract, revealing that he supervised the employees while they worked on some games.

Among these are titles that we have already mentioned, such as ‘Borderlands 4 UE4‘ y ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 UE4‘. As may be obvious, these are the acronym for Unreal Engine 4.

The individual in question goes by the name ‘Randel R.’ and he was in the company for a short time – only 3 months – but the fact is that right now this mention weighs a lot on the table.

A new video game from the studio could be seen soon

It’s been a long time since Randy Pitchford, former CEO of Gearbox, suggested what Borderlands 4 was in development. So this recent reference would make everything clearer, along with other associated leaks.

It is difficult to gauge anything from all this, such as to what extent these games have already been developed. But at least Yes, the fourth part of Borderlands makes sense right now.

More than four years have passed since the release of the third part, so it would not be unreasonable to see a trailer during The Game Awards 2023; if these leaks turn out to be true and not something made up.

Meanwhile, Gearbox remains part of the Swedish conglomerate Embracer in a not very prosperous stage. While they are testing their sale, they have closed Volition and laid off 900 people.

Not to mention that they may close Free Radical and its new TimeSplitters, shortly after re-founding it and giving hope to fans of the saga.

At least one fandom would eat well if the Apparently leaked Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 and Borderlands 4 on a former Gearbox employee’s LinkedIn.