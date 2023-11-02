Tinaba, Arpe’s creation continues to cost its shareholders dearly

In his eighth year of life Fertilizerthe app (acronym for “This is not a bank”) established in 2015 and launched a year later by mole, the private equity fund headed by Matteo Arpe along with his Bank Profilewhich wants to position itself as the new frontier of digital paymentshaving scored 45 million euros in losses continues to cost its shareholders, Sator itself and the Luxembourg vehicle dearly Are you here besides the bank. A few weeks ago, in fact, the mole broke away in favor of the coffers of Fertilizer a check for 2 million and 2.25 million was to Bank Profile while Saror has once again committed to paying another 2 million.

What is all this money for? To make sure that Fertilizer continues to exist taking into account that a few days ago the shareholders met in Milan under the presidency of Arpe to approve the 2002 balance sheet closed with a loss of 4.7 million brought back. And just the numbers of balance from the beginning they testify to the great difficulty of Arpe’s project. In fact, between 2015 and 2016, Tinaba lost 3.2 million, liabilities more than doubled to 7.7 million in 2017 and which jumped to 9.2 million the following year. The last three-year period opens with 2019 with a loss of 6.4 million up to a 6 million red in the following financial year and a deficit of 5.3 million in 2021.

As if that wasn’t enough, BDO, the auditor of the financial statements, communicated its opinion to the Tinaba board impossibility to express an opinion on the 2022 financial statements due to the significance of the intangible assets item” (over 10 million, ed.). The financial statement notes say the board then terminated the contract with BDO without pursuing damages and appointed RSM as the new auditor. In 2022 Tinaba achieved revenues increased to 3.1 million (growing again this year), acquiring 33 thousand new customers.

